Dish: Elsie’s Plate & Pie’s Apple Pie

Paul Dupré has long been an avid baker, whipping out pies for friends and family through a home-based side business he ran for 10 years. Now sweet and savory pies are the theme of his new eatery, Elsie’s Plate & Pie in Mid-City: a homey spot named for his grandmother that opened earlier this fall.

The Pie Shop Apple Pie is an cobbler-style variation of the beloved dessert in which Granny Smith apple chunks are first cooked down with sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Dupré spoons the mixture into a small cast-iron skillet and tops it with a disc of his pastry crust before baking it off.

“When my wife and I were developing the menu,” says Dupré, “one of our goals was to not have every pie look the same. We wanted them to have signature looks.”

Dupré’s road-tested pastry recipe uses both butter and shortening to ensure the crust is flavorful and flaky. For the first time this month, Elsie’s rolls out full-size pies and will be incorporating traditional Thanksgiving flavors like pecan and pumpkin.

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

3145 Government Street

636-5177

elsiespies.com

Hours:

Sun. & Mon., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tues. & Wed., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thurs.-Sat.,11 a.m. to 12 a.m.