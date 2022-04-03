Dish: Eloise Market’s Longboi

Since she opened Eloise Market and Cakery last November, M.J. Schmidt has rolled out all manner of lavishly decorated cakes, cookies and seasonal pastries to satisfy Baton Rouge’s insatiable sweet tooth. The latest is the “longboi,” a beignet-doughnut hybrid filled with homemade cream and topped with playful indulgence.

Choose from four springtime flavors: lemon meringue, white chocolate raspberry, blueberry cheesecake (stuffed with actual cheesecake chunks) and, in time for Easter, robin egg, which is filled with chocolate cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup and flecked with robin egg candy.

Longbois are available on Fridays and Saturdays, but can also be preordered. The Lee Drive spot also features catering and grab-and-go items.

Eloise Market and Cakery

320 Lee Dr., Ste. D

(225) 223-4153

eloisemarket.com

Hours:

Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.