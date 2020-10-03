Dish: Eliza’s Roasted Cauliflower Steak

Fall produce is front and center in Eliza’s new vegetarian entrée, the roasted cauliflower steak with garlicky sautéed spinach and tri-color carrots. “We try to be as seasonal as possible,” says chef-owner Russell Davis. “We’re at the farmers market every week, and we get deliveries from Covey Rise Farms.”

A thick slice of cauliflower is par-roasted and grilled, then plated on bold Romesco sauce, a Spanish staple the kitchen makes from scratch by blending roasted tomatoes, Guajillo peppers, garlic and onions with olive oil, sherry vinegar and a little bread for thickening. The dish pairs nicely with a sturdy white—try an albariño—or lighter reds like gamay or pinot noir. Colors pop, and so do flavors, in this healthy, detailed ode to autumn.

Eliza

7970 Jefferson Hwy.

(225) 349-8895

elizabatonrouge.com

Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.