Dish: Curbside Burgers and Fries’ Curbside Classic

Simple pleasures are a welcome remedy in tough times, as many Baton Rougeans discovered when they looked up recently to find the Curbside food truck in their neighborhoods. In mid-March, the Government Street restaurant responded to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order by sending its truck into requesting subdivisions, serving a truncated menu anchored by the steadfast Curbside Classic. The timeless burger, prepared with a seven-ounce patty, butter lettuce, red onion, house-made pickles and sliced tomato and served on a buttered brioche bun, sparks big smiles and tastes like good times. A side of hand-cut fries, fried to a tender crisp, is the perfect companion.

Curbside Burgers and Fries

