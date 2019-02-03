Dish: Cocha’s Winter Citrus Grilled Catch

Cocha Restaurant’s fragrant, homey Winter Citrus Grilled Catch features a grilled redfish fillet flanked with seasonal and hyper-local flavors and textures. Grilled redfish, basted with a glaze of local citrus juice, salt, pepper, brown sugar and chili flakes is place on a purée of parsnips, Yukon Gold potatoes and fresh fennel, whose anise notes are further enhanced with a bit of Pernod. The fish is finished with tomatoes confit and grilled citrus segments. Green harissa, made in house with jalapeño, cilantro and parsley, dots the plate. Co-owner and wine expert Saskia Spanhoff recommends pairing this vibrant dish with a clean, crisp white, like a sauvignon blanc or a grüner veltliner. Ask for a window seat and enjoy the new mural across the street recently commissioned by Cocha and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

Eat at Cocha

445 North 6th Street

225-615-8826

cochabr.com

Hours

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.