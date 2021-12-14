Dish: Cecelia Creole Bistro’s Skillet Cornbread
Cornbread is the workhorse of the Southern kitchen, but at Cecelia Creole Bistro, it’s ready for its closeup. Chef Mark Reilly’s interpretation sees cornbread prepared in a bacon-grease-slathered cast-iron skillet and served tableside straight out of the oven. There, it’s bathed in a generous pour of maple bourbon syrup.
“The skillet lets off a nice little sizzle and smoke as the syrup bubbles and the sweet glaze forms,” says Reilly, who further gilds the lily with a side of cinnamon whipped butter. Customers order the item as an appetizer before moving on to Cecelia’s Louisiana-centric entrées. Some, however, prefer it for dessert. The Skillet Cornbread is available in whole or half sizes.
Cecelia Creole Bistro
421 N. 3rd St., Ste. B
(225) 615-7833
ceceliabr.com
Hours:
Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m.