Dish: Blue Corn’s Sopes Trio

Blue Corn’s sopes trio is a great way to experience the diverse flavors emerging from this modern Mexican restaurant’s kitchen. Co-owner Suly Salazar, who opened the restaurant with her husband Carlos, says sopes is a traditional central Mexican dish defined by thick, handmade discs of tortilla formed with slight rims that hold toppings. “People like them because they have different flavors, but it’s not too much food,” Salazar says.

Each of Blue Corn’s sopes starts with a schmear of refried beans topped by a protein. One holds tender barbacoa with onion and cilantro. Another features cochinita, pork simmered in achiote for several hours, topped with pickled purple onion. The third features steak al carbon with lettuce, crema and queso fresco. These tasty pick-ups go nicely with Blue Corn’s extensive cocktail menu.

7673 Perkins Road

225-300-4681

bluecornrestaurant.com

Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.