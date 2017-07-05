Dish: Bin 77’s Beet Salad

Bin 77’s Chef’s Garden Beet Salad goes beyond the predictable arrangement of roasted beets served on a bed of greens. Instead, says operating partner Brian Dykes, the dish shines a light on beets and their natural ability to pair with a range of flavors. The beets, sourced by local food delivery service IndiePlate, are roasted simply with olive oil and salt and pepper. They’re joined on the plate by candied apples, carrot shavings, thin slices of radish, drizzles of raw honey and fresh dill. A smear of truffled egg yolk—made from whipped yolks, minced onion and black truffle oil—provides indulgent earthiness. And a pan-fried breaded ball of goat cheese delivers the final creamy touch.

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar

10111 Perkins Road

763-2288

bin77.com

Hours:

Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Closed Sun.