Dish: Adrian’s Speckled Trout Picatta

Adrian’s Restaurant and Bar, which opened in September, is the long-awaited brainchild of the Juban’s Restaurant group. This casual hangout features a raw bar and a meandering menu filled with modern American classics, fresh seafood and dishes that nod to the state’s multi-ethnic culinary influences.

The speckled trout picatta was deliberately chosen to reference Italy, says Director of Operations Scott Callais, and is the most popular dish on the menu next to the signature Redfish Adrian. Grilled speckled trout fillets are doused with lemon garlic sauce, finished with caper butter and served with fresh sautéed carrots and green beans.

Baton Rouge diners love their fish gussied up, and, true to form, Adrian’s special toppings include grilled oysters, fried oysters, fried soft shell crab, broiled lobster tail or sautéed crabmeat. Feel free to gild the lily.

18143 Perkins Road

225-778-5119

adriansbyjubans.com