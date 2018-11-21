From ‘Daily Report’: Thanksgiving is business as usual for local restaurants

A Thanksgiving feast around a restaurant table is no longer reserved for the demise of a turkey, according to Daily Report. For more and more families, the decision to opt out of the kitchen is actually a choice at spending more time with the people who mean most without the stress of multiple dishes and hours of clean-up. To cater to this growing number of people, local restaurants are opening up for regular business tomorrow, November 22.

“It gets bigger every year,” says Scott Callais, owner of Juban’s who has seen the growth of holiday dining since his decision to stay open six years ago. “People are working and people want to spend more time with family than in the kitchen.”

