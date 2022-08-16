This small batch chocolate turtle cookie recipe reimagines a traditional treat

Chocolate, caramel and pecans—what’s not to love? These Small Batch Chocolate Turtle Cookies from Aimee Broussard are an inRegister-approved indulgence, marrying the classic flavors of turtle candies with a cake-like, fluffy base, and yielding only six cookies—just the amount for satisfying your sweet tooth without completely derailing your diet.

SMALL BATCH CHOCOLATE TURTLE COOKIES

Ingredients:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 ½ Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

Pinch salt

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup caramel bits

¼ cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a handheld mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg and vanilla extract, mixing to combine. Add flour mixture, a little at a time, to bowl, scraping down sides of bowl as needed.

In a microwave safe dish, heat ½ cup caramel bits with 1 Tbsp. water in 30-second intervals. Stir vigorously until smooth and creamy, adding additional water as needed.

Use a mini cookie scoop or spoon (about 2 Tbsp. full) to drop cookie batter onto prepared baking pan, being sure to leave about 2 inches between each for spreading. Dough will be wet. Use back of spoon to gently flatten batter while also making a swirl indentation. Use a teaspoon and drizzle melted caramel into crevasses in each cookie. Sprinkle each with a bit of chopped pecans.

Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Makes 6 generously sized cookies.

