This Christmas peek-a-boo cake is a family recipe worth sharing
We all have that family recipe we try to impress our family and friends with during the holidays. Maybe it’s a perfectly spiced pumpkin pie, or a casserole cooked to the ideal crisp. For grandmother of 11 and retired East Baton Rouge Public Schools educator Dawn Brumfeld, though, holiday cooking just isn’t complete without the help of her grandson Luke. In this recipe below, we break down the three-step process behind their famous Chocolate Mint Christmas Peek-a-Boo Cake. Click here to read the full story about Brumfeld and Luke’s baking tradition from inRegister’s December issue.