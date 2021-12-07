This Christmas peek-a-boo cake is a family recipe worth sharing

Whisk together eggs, egg yolks and water and let stand at room temperature until needed. Beat butter in the bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed until soft and creamy. Add sugar and beat until light and fluffy, about 5 to 6 minutes, scraping bowl once or twice. With mixer running at medium speed, slowly pour in egg mixture, along with peppermint extract and green food coloring. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes. With mixer on low speed, mix in salt, baking powder and 1⁄2 cup flour. Scrape bowl and mix in remaining 1 cup flour in 1⁄2-cup increments, mixing on low just until combined. Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until a wood skewer inserted into center of cake comes out with just a few moist crumbs, 65 to 75 minutes. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes, then remove from pan and cool for 45 minutes. Cut green cake into 1⁄2- to 3⁄4-inch-thick slices. Cut out 12 trees using a small Christmas tree cookie cutter (approximately 2 inches long). Place trees in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and place in freezer for at least 15 minutes while preparing Chocolate Pound Cake batter. *Blend granulated sugar in a food processor to make extra fine sugar. Measure after blending.