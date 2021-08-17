A chicken dinner becomes a fiesta night with these taquitos

In an attempt to please everyone at family dinner, you have probably tried just about every variation of grilled chicken. And while there’s no shame in the classic meal, those same chicken breasts can be taken a step further to make something a bit different and a whole lot more exciting: Shredded Chicken Taquitos.

With just a few more ingredients and extra preparation, you’ll save yourself from hearing any complaints about having chicken for dinner again. Test out this recipe from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard for yourself to transform an ordinary family dinner into a fiesta—just add the avocado crema and a side of Mexican rice.

Shredded Chicken Taquitos and Avocado Crema

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 cups cooked chicken breasts, shredded

1 (10-oz.) can diced tomatoes with green chilies

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. black pepper

10 (10-in.) flour tortillas

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Chopped cilantro for garnish (optional)

Avocado Crema:

2 ripe avocados

1 ⁄ 3 cup sour cream

3 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven or medium-size pot over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring until tender and onions are translucent. Add garlic and cook for about 1 minute more. Add shredded chicken, tomatoes and seasonings and cook until hot. Reduce heat to low to keep warm.

Add chicken filling to the center of each tortilla and top with 2 Tbsp. cheddar cheese. Roll tightly and place seam side down on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until tortillas are crispy.

To make Avocado Crema, slice each avocado in half lengthwise. Remove pit and scoop out flesh. Add flesh of avocados and remaining ingredients to a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth. Drizzle over top of taquitos or serve on the side. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Makes 10 taquitos.