Cheese the day with this savory bread recipe

You don’t have to have recreate those early days of quarantine perfecting your bread-making skills to execute a crowd-pleasing loaf. This low-stress and high-reward recipe from Aimee Broussard is geared toward taking to a tailgate but would be just as satisfying at home. Combining cheese and Cajun seasoning, this pull-apart bread will have everyone thinking you baked the whole thing from scratch.

Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread

Ingredients:

1 loaf French bread, or 2 round loaves

2 ½ cups Italian blend shredded cheese, divided

1 stick butter, softened

2 Tbsp. grated onion

2 Tbsp. Creole mustard

1 tsp. Cajun seasoning

Chopped parsley or green onions for garnish (optional).

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut deep X’s across the top of bread but not all the way through to the bottom. Wrap aluminum foil halfway up the sides of bread, leaving the top exposed. Stuff 2 cups cheese into the X cuts. Combine butter, onion, mustard and seasoning and spread over the top. Sprinkle on the remaining cheese. Place on the baking sheet and set on the bottom rack of the oven. Bake until cheese is melted, about 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley or chopped green onions, if desired. Serve warm, allowing guests to pull apart chunks of bread.

Makes 8-10 servings.