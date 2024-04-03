Photos by Jenn Ocken.

Chai Thai-Lao’s Thai Red Curry

Fusing the cuisines of Thailand, Laos and other southeast Asian countries, Baton Rouge eatery Chai Thai Lao has drawn enthusiastic fans since it opened in early 2023. Run by mother-daughter team Nang Keophommavong and Kit Keophommavong-Bradford, the casual restaurant features a luscious round-up of scratch-made noodle and rice dishes, curries, soups and stir-fries. The Thai Red Curry is a favorite. Pick a protein to top the steaming coconut milk-based brew, set off by red curry paste and studded with bell pepper, broccoli, green beans and fresh basil. Start with tasty sharables like the Chicken Satay, flavored by a signature turmeric marinade and served with homemade peanut sauce. Don’t miss the Khao Neow Ma Muang for dessert, a gently sweet mango over sticky rice drizzled in coconut glaze.

Chai Thai-Lao

8733 Jefferson Highway

(225) 448-3147

chai-thai-lao.com

