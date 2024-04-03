Chai Thai-Lao’s Thai Red Curry | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Fusing the cuisines of Thailand, Laos and other southeast Asian countries, Baton Rouge eatery Chai Thai Lao has drawn enthusiastic fans since it opened in early 2023. Run by mother-daughter team Nang Keophommavong and Kit Keophommavong-Bradford, the casual restaurant features a luscious round-up of scratch-made noodle and rice dishes, curries, soups and stir-fries. The Thai Red Curry is a favorite. Pick a protein to top the steaming coconut milk-based brew, set off by red curry paste and studded with bell pepper, broccoli, green beans and fresh basil. Start with tasty sharables like the Chicken Satay, flavored by a signature turmeric marinade and served with homemade peanut sauce. Don’t miss the Khao Neow Ma Muang for dessert, a gently sweet mango over sticky rice drizzled in coconut glaze.

Chai Thai-Lao

8733 Jefferson Highway

(225) 448-3147

chai-thai-lao.com