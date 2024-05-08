Celebrations call for something sweet, like this pound cake
Graduation and Mother’s Day celebrations are here! And what does that mean? It’s time to plan some parties–and that means food and plenty of it.
For dessert, there are many options that you can whip up in a pinch, and a classic Southern pound cake is one of them. inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard’s go-to pound cake for celebrations of all kinds comes from a recipe passed down to her from her grandmother–or, rather, her grandmother’s sorority cookbook. Broussard’s modification to the recipe is a sweet one: extra sugar. Read on for her recipe, and check out another of Broussard’s recipes from her May column here.
Celebration Pound Cake
Ingredients:
3 cups sugar
¾ lb. (3 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
6 large eggs, at room temperature
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. butter extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
1 cup 2% milk
Powdered sugar, for dusting
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Generously spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. I like Baker’s Joy with flour.
Cream sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating for 45 seconds after each addition. Add vanilla and butter extracts and beat an additional 30 seconds.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Add ½ of flour mixture to butter mixture and mix on low speed just until blended. Add ½ cup milk and beat on low speed just until blended. Scrape sides of bowl with spatula after each addition. Repeat with remaining flour and milk.
Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Smooth top with spoon or spatula.
Bake for 1 hour and 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean and the cake is just starting to pull away from sides of pan.
Remove from oven and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before inverting onto a cake plate or stand. Allow to cool completely before serving.
Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.
Makes 12-14 servings.