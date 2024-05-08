Celebrations call for something sweet, like this pound cake | By inRegister Staff -

Graduation and Mother’s Day celebrations are here! And what does that mean? It’s time to plan some parties–and that means food and plenty of it.

For dessert, there are many options that you can whip up in a pinch, and a classic Southern pound cake is one of them. inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard’s go-to pound cake for celebrations of all kinds comes from a recipe passed down to her from her grandmother–or, rather, her grandmother’s sorority cookbook. Broussard’s modification to the recipe is a sweet one: extra sugar. Read on for her recipe, and check out another of Broussard’s recipes from her May column here.