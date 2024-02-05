Photos by Jenn Ocken.

Brasas Peru’s Lomo a lo Pobre

Baton Rouge welcomed authentic Peruvian cuisine last June in the form of Brasas Peru, a warm and cheery spot in the Beau de Chene Shopping Center on Perkins Road. Founded by restaurateurs Giannina Chavez and Carolina Ayala, the concept has enticed a growing number of disciples with its signature charcoal chicken, and starters like Peruvian cebiche.

Unlike its Mexican counterpart, the cebiche features fresh, raw seafood accessorized with sweet potato chunks and corn. A crowd favorite is the steak lomo a lo pobre, featuring tender strips of filet marinated in soy sauce and undisclosed spices and sauteed with onions and tomatoes.

Served with rice, plantains and fries, the secret to the dish is its fried egg crown. Tap the yolk to unleash extra richness, says Chavez. “Everybody loves eggs,” she says. “It just goes so well with the juices and rice and makes the plate extra special.”

Brasas Peru

7520 Perkins Road

(225) 802-4607

brasasperubr.com

