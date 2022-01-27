This Blueberry Skillet Cake is a guilt-free sweet treat

We bet you haven’t heard of “snacking cakes” before, but thanks to Aimee Broussard’s new Small-Batch Snacking Cake Cookbook, they’re taking over our February pages as the sweet treats you don’t need to save for dessert. In this recipe for Blueberry Skillet Cake, a cast iron skillet plays host to a simple concoction of sweet and nutty flavors you won’t feel guilty about tasting once, twice, or even several times a day.

BLUEBERRY SKILLET CAKE

8 Tbsp. (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 Tbsp. almond milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups fresh blueberries, divided

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, cream butter and sugar together for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, almond milk and vanilla until well combined. Gradually add flour, a little at a time, beating until just combined. Fold in 1 cups blueberries. Scrape batter into an 8-in. cast-iron skillet. Arrange remaining 1 1/2 cup blueberries and sliced almonds on top of cake. Bake for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out mostly clean. Cool for 15 minutes on a wire rack, then cut into 6 to 8 wedges and serve directly from skillet. Notes: Whole milk can be used in place of almond milk. Frozen blueberries will work in this recipe, but I recommend smaller wild blueberries; they aren’t as juicy as regular blueberries, so they don’t turn the cake purple. Makes 1 (8-in.) round cake; 6-8 servings.