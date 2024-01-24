Photography by Eye Wander Photo.

BLDG 5’s unique lemonade flavors are now available at local stores

|
By
-

While summer and lemonade go hand-in-hand, the tasty new drinks crafted by locals are far from a typical stand on the side-of-the-road. Brumbly and Misti Broussard, BLDG 5 owners and “lemonniers” (lemonade flavor experts), have transformed a beverage typically reserved for summer into a flavor profile that transcends all seasons.

With flavors like Ginger Blackberry Rosemary and Pear Basil Jalapeño, these next-level lemonades are made for foodies. Best-sellers at BLDG 5’s location, the drinks are now on shelves at local retailers across Baton Rouge, including Iverstine Farms Butcher, Alexander’s Highland Market, Calvin’s Bocage Market and Southside Produce.

Learn more about the brand and purchase a pack at bldg5lemonade.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Toasted brings comfort to Nicholson...

Get a first look at this new grilled cheese eatery serving up boozy milkshakes, spiked lemonades

Inside CounterspaceBR’s new Mid City...

CounterspaceBR is expanding to Mid City by taking over the former Gov't Taco

This one-pan pork chop recipe...

Enjoy a delicious and easy pork chop dinner with this recipe featured in our January issue from

The Good Stuff: Welcome Caroline’s...

Caroline’s Cookies is a locally owned cookie shop with stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge,

Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Easy Peasey

Does the departure of the holidays leave you feeling down and blue, or do you embrace the

TRENDING STORIES