A bite-size pancake recipe made for the littles in your life

It’s easy to throw a few store-bought frozen pancakes in the microwave for your kid’s breakfast, but there’s a more exciting way to help your tiny humans explore their taste palates eand introduce them to new foods using fresh and simple ingredients. In this trio of recipes from her cookbook First Bites, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shows us how to introduce healthy pancakes packed with flavor to your children. Read on for all the recipe details and tap the recipe title for more information.

MINI WHOLE WHEAT PANCAKES 3 WAYS

With three different flavor combinations, this is a breakfast packed full of good ingredients that your babe will never tire of.

Pumpkin Pancakes

1 egg

1 Tbsp. Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. pumpkin purée

2 Tbsp. whole wheat flour

1⁄2 tsp. baking powder

1⁄4 tsp. cinnamon

Apple Banana Pancakes

1 egg

1 tbsp. Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. unsweetened applesauce

1⁄4 mashed banana

1⁄4 tsp. cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp. baking powder

2 Tbsp. whole wheat flour

Blueberry Pancakes

1 egg

12 blueberries

2 Tbsp. Greek yogurt

1⁄4 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. whole wheat flour

1⁄2 tsp. baking powder

Combine all wet ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add a little butter or coconut oil to pan. Place batter in skillet in 4 equal portions. Cook on 1 side until top of pancake has bubbles in it, about 3 to 5 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook for another 2 minutes on the other side. Serve with Greek yogurt, bananas or maple syrup.

Hint: Make extras and freeze for super-easy breakfasts on busy mornings!

To explore more of Leigh Ann Chatagnier’s recipes, visit her website at MyDiaryofUs.com.