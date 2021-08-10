Unexpected egg rolls to try around Baton Rouge

With their deep-fried shells and savory stuffing, egg rolls have long been the crown jewel of American-Chinese cuisine. However, recent renditions of the snack are straying from tradition. Incorporating fillings from fares like Tex Mex to Louisiana Creole, egg roll variations are showing up everywhere—especially the Capital City.

Local restaurants are rolling up everything from andouille to crawfish in their creative takes on the dip-able dish. For a roundup of eccentric egg rolls from Mansurs on the Boulevard, The Velvet Cactus and more, see this story from 225.