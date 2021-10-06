Dish: Basel’s Market’s Trio Sampler

What started as a popular food truck is now a permanent location on Highland Road in the shadow of LSU. Basel’s Market founder Kalyn Lindsly, whose family owns Calvin’s Bocage Market, opened the new spot in August, a refined and rustic respite serving shareables, breakfast and lunch.

No surprise, Calvin’s storied chicken salad is on the menu, but it’s not to be outdone by Lindsly’s own pimento cheese, made with diced fresh jalapeños, grated Monterey Jack, cheddar and parmesan cheeses, mayo and a few ingredients she won’t reveal. It’s sold on sandwiches and by the pound. Both salads, along with housemade cool, creamy Mexican corn dip, comprise the Trio Sampler, plated on a tiered server with an assortment of crackers.

“When I had the food truck, my customers loved the pimento cheese with crackers because they liked to snack,” Lindsly says. “This is an extension of that.”

Lindsly has applied for an alcohol permit, so look for beer and wine options for lunch and brunch soon. In the meantime, visit inregister.com to see the charming interiors of this new café and shop.

Basel’s Market

5435 Highland Rd.

(225) 444-5658

facebook.com/baselsmarket

Hours:

Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.