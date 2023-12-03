Dish: The Ambrosia Bakery’s Gingerbread House | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

If you’ve ever tried to decorate a gingerbread house, you’ll appreciate the swift and elegant ease with which veteran cake decorator Brandy Cook assembles one at The Ambrosia Bakery. Fresh-baked gingerbread wall and roof panels are held in place and affixed with royal icing. Other details come to life by Cook’s deft hand, including a royal icing-scalloped rooftop, a welcoming front door, cheery windowpanes and other festive piping. Red and green gumdrops, peppermints, tiny plastic reindeer and a final rooftop finish of confectioner’s sugar “snow” add more magic, while the scattering of wrapped chocolates gives tiny hands a harmless morsel to swipe. Once the season ends, munch on the house if you like. Everything is edible.

The Ambrosia Bakery

8546 Siegen Lane

(225) 763-6489

ambrosiabakery.com