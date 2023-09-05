Photos by Collin Richie

Alcohol-free cocktails straight from the Mestizo bar

|
By
-

Non-alcoholic cocktails used to be limited to soda water, muddled fruit and a pretty garnish. However, the craft cocktail movement inspired the development of non-alcoholic spirits—some of which are calorie-, carb- and sugar-free. While not all varietals were created equally, many of the gin, vodka and liqueurs are hard to tell apart from the hard stuff.

For your own taste test, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine owner Jim Urdiales is sharing two cocktail recipes that put an alcohol-free spin on classic favorites—the cosmopolitan and margarita.

Pineapple Jalape “no” Margarita

Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Garden 108
½ oz agave nectar
1 oz pineapple juice
½ oz fresh lime juice
2 jalapeno slices
lime “wheel” (slice of lime)
Muddle jalapeno slices and agave nectar in a shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a wine glass. Garnish with lime wheel and jalapeno slices.

Cos“no” politan

Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Grove 42
1 oz cranberry juice
½ oz fresh lime juice
½ oz agave nectar
Place all ingredients into shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into martini glass—no ice. Garnish with an orange peel floated on top.

RELATED STORIES

In good spirits: The sober-curious...

From personal stories to special recipes, explore the growing popularity of going

Second Act: A 1960s ranch...

Jennifer Liffman is using her new career in design to drive her family home's

TRENDING STORIES