Alcohol-free cocktails straight from the Mestizo bar | By Adrian E. Hirsch -

Non-alcoholic cocktails used to be limited to soda water, muddled fruit and a pretty garnish. However, the craft cocktail movement inspired the development of non-alcoholic spirits—some of which are calorie-, carb- and sugar-free. While not all varietals were created equally, many of the gin, vodka and liqueurs are hard to tell apart from the hard stuff.

For your own taste test, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine owner Jim Urdiales is sharing two cocktail recipes that put an alcohol-free spin on classic favorites—the cosmopolitan and margarita.