Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Cold Comfort

As the temperatures finally begin to drop, I find myself craving comfort from my favorite soup recipes while bundled in the softest throw blankets I can find, vowing never to venture outside. Today, I’m sharing two of my absolute favorite soup recipes with you in hopes that they will also bring you warmth and comfort on the dreariest and coldest of days.

The Creamy Shrimp & Sweet Corn Soup brings me right back to my favorite little restaurant, open only for lunch, in my hometown of Alexandria. It’s rich and comforting, with just the right amount of shrimp to hold you over until the warm-weather seafood boils return.

The Tomato Basil Soup is delicious and hands down the easiest way of getting in your veggies. Paired with bite-size grilled cheese sandwiches, you are sure to get rave reviews from the entire family. And rest assured, there will be no judgment from me if you decide to dip those sandwich bites right into your soup.

And who can pass up a chunky chocolaty cookie? Not me! True to their name, my Chocolate Chunk Cookies are chunked with chocolate and may very well bump your current favorite recipe right out of its No. 1 spot.

Happy New Year from my kitchen to yours!

Aimee Broussard is a Southern food blogger and award-winning author. Her recent cookbook Picnics, Potlucks & Porch Parties debuted exclusively on QVC. Join Aimee for weekly recipes with a side of Southern hospitality on her blog, aimeebroussard.com.

Tomato Basil Soup

2 (14-oz.) cans diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup finely diced onions

1 cup finely diced celery

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

4 cups chicken broth

1 tsp. oregano

1 ⁄4 cup fresh basil

1 stick butter

1 ⁄2 cup flour

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 1 ⁄2 cups half-and-half

Salt and pepper to taste

Add diced tomatoes, onions, celery, tomato paste, chicken broth, oregano and basil to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours.

About 30 minutes before soup is ready, prepare a roux by melting butter in a skillet over medium low heat, then whisking in flour. Whisk constantly for about 10 minutes or until roux turns golden brown. Slowly add 1 cup soup from slow cooker. Whisk together until smooth, then add roux mixture back into slow cooker; stir to combine well. Cover and cook on low for an additional 30 minutes.

Pour soup into blender to get out all the clumps, and purée until smooth (you may need to do this in batches, depending on the size of your blender).

Serve with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich recipe, bread ends removed and sliced finger-sandwich style. Makes 8 servings.

Creamy Shrimp & Sweet Corn Soup

1 ⁄2 cup chopped onion

2 Tbsp. chopped celery

1 ⁄2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. butter

1 ⁄4 cup flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 1 ⁄2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 (15-oz.) can cream-style corn

1 cup frozen corn

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 ⁄4 cup chopped green onions

1 ⁄4 cup sherry

1 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

Sauté onion and celery in 1 ⁄2 cup butter in a medium saucepan for 3 minutes or until onion is translucent. Add flour and mix well. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add broth gradually, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Stir in whipping cream and corn.

Cook over medium-low heat for 10 minutes, continuing to stir frequently. Meanwhile, in a separate pan, combine shrimp with remaining 2 tablespoons butter, and sauté shrimp until they turn pink, about 3 to 5 minutes. Fold shrimp and green onions into corn mixture in saucepan. Stir in sherry, salt and Creole seasoning. Simmer just until heated through and ladle into soup bowls. Makes 6 servings.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Hands down the best chocolate chip cookie on the block, but don’t just take my word for it. Try them out for yourself!

2 sticks butter

1 1 ⁄2 cups firmly packed brown sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking soda

1 ⁄4 tsp. salt

3 large eggs

2 1 ⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

2 1 ⁄2 cups chocolate chips

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Beat butter, brown sugar, vanilla, baking soda and salt with mixer on medium until creamy. Beat in eggs until fluffy. On low speed, add in flour a little at a time until blended. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

Using a cookie scoop, drop onto cookie sheet approximately 2 inches apart. Bake for 8 minutes or until golden. Cool for 2 minutes; remove and allow to cool completely on wire racks. Makes 6 to 7 dozen cookies.