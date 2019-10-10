Shaken or stirred: 3 whiskey cocktails to serve this season
According to The Radio Bar manager William Greenwood, when it comes to Southern cocktails, it’s all about whiskey. From the start of the nation, whiskey has been the drink of choice, even spurring a rebellion against the first president George Washington himself in 1794. And while everyone has their favorites–be it Maker’s Mark, Four Roses, Jack Daniels or Jim Beam–the dark spirit has become a staple behind bars and in home liquor cabinets.
“Most classic Southern cocktails involve whiskey as their main ingredient,” Greenwood says. “There is a whiskey culture surrounding the South. Whether it’s because of Kentucky and Tennessee, it’s just the go-to for many people.”
For reference, in the past year, The Radio Bar has served up nearly 2,500 glasses of the ever-so-classic Old Fashioned (read on for the recipe). The drink is at the top of the bar’s menu and has served as a jumping-off point for many of its original drinks.
Since these drinks are such staples, it seems almost necessary to know how to make them. Read on for Greenwood’s recipes, tips and tricks:
OLD FASHIONED
2 oz. Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
1/4 oz. simple syrup (1 part sugar and 1 part water, boiled and simmered until sugar is dissolved)
4 dashes Angostura bitters
4 dashes orange bitters
Orange for garnish
Combine first 4 ingredients. Stir mixture and pour over ice. Twist an orange peel for garnish, but avoid large orange pieces to keep the cocktail clean and pulp-free.
SAZERAC
Herbsaint liqueur
2 oz. rye whiskey (suggested: Sazerac or Old Everhole)
1/4 oz. simple syrup
4 dashes Angostura bitters
3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
Lemon for garnish
Swirl a small amount of Herbsaint liqueur in a glass to give it a little extra flavor. Pour out Herbsaint. Combine next 4 ingredients in a separate glass and stir with ice. Strain liquid mixture into flavored glass. Add a lemon peel for garnish.
SHOE SHINER
One of Greenwood’s favorite drinks, this Radio Bar creation is a derivative of an Old Fashioned.
2 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey
1/4 oz. honey syrup
1/2 oz. orange juice
4 dashes orange bitters
Combine all ingredients. Stir mixture and pour over ice.
Want to try more classic cocktails? The Radio Bar offers $6 classic cocktails on Thursdays.
