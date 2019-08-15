From ‘225’ magazine: Three cheers for happy hour!

When the words “happy hour” are said, two things come to my mind–one being margaritas from Superior and the other being Alan Jackson’s song, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” Quick side note: can’t we all agree that “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” is one of the greatest songs ever? Yes? Okay, great, now back to discussing happy hour…

It’s the time of day that everyone who’s old enough to enjoy it looks forward to. And it doesn’t matter if you’re trying to unwind after a long workday or get together and celebrate with friends, there’s always a happy hour special that gets the job done. However, in a sea of restaurants, bars and tap rooms, it can sometimes be tricky trying to navigate which social scene is right for you. So for the sake of connivence–and a really good drink–inRegister‘s sister publication 225 magazine hit the town and compiled a list off all the happy hour specials you need to know about in the Capital City.

From brews at The Chimes to old-fashions at Olive or Twist and wine and cheese boards at Bin 77, the list is filled with tons of cheers-worthy options. The collection boasts over 30 happy hour specials, leaving no beer, wine or cocktail unpoured. Plus, the article even details what specials include small plates and yummy bites that pair perfectly with adult beverages and good times.

Click here to read more about the best happy hour spots in Baton Rouge that are sure to have you making post-work plans by lunchtime.