From ‘225’ magazine: Restaurant patios for a change of scenery

We loved restaurant patios long before the onset of COVID-19. We’re suckers for casual dining and we’re thankful to be able to return to our favorite local eateries, especially if we get to do so while enjoying the May sunshine.

Our sister publication, 225 magazine, put together a list of just a few patios that are open and ready to receive patrons. Click here to read the full story. However, if you are still feeling the stay-at-home love, check out 225‘s list of takeout and delivery options across the Capital City here.

What is your favorite restaurant patio? Let us know in the comments below.