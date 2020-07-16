From ‘225’ magazine: Local foodies you need to follow

Deciding where to eat, and what to eat once you’re there, can feel like quite a heavy decision when you can’t pinpoint what you’re craving. Honestly, sometimes it feels like you need a sign from the food gods when it comes to making the right choice, especially since Baton Rouge has an excellent eatery on every corner.

Thankfully, the Capital City isn’t only home to delicious cuisine, but also plenty of people who want to share their plates with the world. Our sister publication 225 magazine rounded up plenty of the follow-worthy foodies that showcase some of the areas best drinks and eats. Check out the full list here and let us know your favorite foodies in the comments below.

Which local foodie do you love to follow? Let us know in the comments below.