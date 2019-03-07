From ‘225’ magazine: Deep dive into Baton Rouge brunch

Brunch is everyone’s favorite meal, and that is anything but an exaggeration. Signifying the ease of the weekend, the meal is a laid-back time for friends and family to get together and enjoy conversation and comfort food. However, it’s easy to get caught in a cycle of ordering the same dish at the same restaurant each week. To break through the slump, the team at inRegister’s sister publication 225 magazine picked up their forks, along with their pens, to create a guide for how to experience brunch in Baton Rouge with their March cover story.

From the age-old question of sweet or savory to healthy alternatives to hosting tips and even to the art of eggs, the collection of stories leaves no stone, or biscuit, unturned. Even detailing which restaurants offer bottomless brunch and how reliable Google’s wait-time estimates are, the pages of the March issue are a blueprint from how to enjoy the feel-good meal.

Click here to read more about how to do brunch the right way in Baton Rouge in this month’s issue of 225 magazine, available on newsstands now.