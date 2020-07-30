From ‘225’ magazine: Cedar House Roasting Co.’s collaborative coffee

So you thought nothing new was opening up these days, huh? Prepare to be pleasantly surprised. That scent of roasted goodness coming from Jones Creek Road belongs to the new digs of Cedar House Roasting Co., a coffee house with a collaborative spirit designed to help work and play exist side-by-side.

With a bright, perfectly Instagrammable geometric interior, the shop also includes separate supervised play areas for children, leaving the cedar booths, trendy sofas and ample lighting free to enjoy by creatives at work. Not only that, but for every new roast the brand releases, it will team up with a different local artist to create artwork for the label. See more details covered by our sister publication 225 magazine and prepare to pop in for a sip.