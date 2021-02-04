10 questions with Le DOODLE

When you think of cotton candy, you likely imagine the sticky, cloud-like treat served on a paper cone, in a plastic bag or even sold on shelves in a tub, and almost always in traditional pink and blue coloring. Thanks to a new Baton Rouge business, however, our perception of this confection may be changed forever. Introducing Le DOODLE: the newest addition to the city’s dessert and catering scene. In “redefining a classic confection,” Le DOODLE offers more than 20 flavors of artisanal cotton candy creations, plus a cart service with endless sweet add-ons.

We reached out to owner Whitney Presley to discover all Le DOODLE has to offer:

1. What is a typical day like for you and your team?