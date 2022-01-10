MarketWatch: Oak Colony, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Exclusively built by Alvarez Construction Company, Oak Colony is a new home community in Baton Rouge. With modern transitional architecture homes accented by gas lanterns and painted and reclaimed brick finishes, the neighborhood features 148 estate-sized homesites up to 300 feet deep with an average lot size of .39 acres. A boulevard entrance welcomes residents lined with benches and meandering sidewalks, community ponds and mature live oak trees. The community comprises more than 19 acres of green spaces, sidewalks, curb and gutter and mailbox clusters.
Oak Colony is located in south Baton Rouge off of Hoo Shoo Too Rd. No flood insurance required. All homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Three months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostat. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.
All new three- and four-bedroom floorplans, some with added office, formal living room, double walk-in pantries, keeping and sitting areas and butler pantry. Plans include 11-foot- or 12-foot-high ceilings in living and/or dining areas, accentuated with cove styled crown moulding. Newly designed spacious craft/laundry center featured in all homes.
Interiors and exteriors can be customized with many additional amenities, including a California living room that expands your living area to the outdoors with an enlarged porch, ceiling fan and fireplace.
Oak Colony will feature a single entry/exit neighborhood with more than 148 home sites, with some waterfront available. Larger estate home sites are up to 300 feet deep.
Build smart. Our new homes are built to the highest standards for energy efficiency. Conserve electricity and water with systems, appliances, and fixtures that are designed to minimize their carbon footprint. We install only ENERGY STAR appliances, 16 SEER HVAC, 50-gallon gas quick recovery water heater, and superior insulation.
Alvarez Construction builds, lives and is active in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. For 30 years, our family has been building homes for Louisiana residents and their families. Our family works hard to maintain the standards that have built our reputation over the years. Whether you are relocating, buying your first home, or simply in the market for a new one, our family wants to build it for you!
