MarketWatch: Oak Colony, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Oak Colony, Baton Rouge

Exclusively built by Alvarez Construction Company, Oak Colony is a new home community in Baton Rouge. With modern transitional architecture homes accented by gas lanterns and painted and reclaimed brick finishes, the neighborhood features 148 estate-sized homesites up to 300 feet deep with an average lot size of .39 acres. A boulevard entrance welcomes residents lined with benches and meandering sidewalks, community ponds and mature live oak trees. The community comprises more than 19 acres of green spaces, sidewalks, curb and gutter and mailbox clusters.

Oak Colony is located in south Baton Rouge off of Hoo Shoo Too Rd. No flood insurance required. All homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Three months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostat. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

