MarketWatch: 2005 Laurel Lakes Avenue, Baton Rouge, sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate

This is a wonderfully designed family home on quiet cul-de-sac in a gated community below LSU. Situated on 3.28 acres, this home offers a countrylike setting with fruit trees, wildlife and plenty of space from neighbors.

Enter the center hall foyer with formal dining on left and formal living room with fireplace on right.

Wood and brick flooring dons the house, with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Other features include oversized kitchen/keeping with brick floor, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven, dishwasher 2022, large island with breakfast bar, built-in refrigerator/freezer, fireplace, custom built-in cabinets and bookcase, wet bar with icemaker 2022, large walk-in pantry and wall of windows to allows lots of light.

The master en suite features double vanities, fireplace, jetted tub, separate shower, dressing vanity, ceiling fan, lots of cabinets, large walk-in closet and office nearby. The master bedroom and office can be shut off with glass double doors to give privacy. Upstairs are four bedrooms and two baths. An additional guest bath is located near the kitchen/keeping.

A utility room offers a sink, space for freezer and lots of cabinets. A second stairway near the side door leads to a game room and bath, which could be transformed into a media room. The home has three 50-gallon gas hot water heaters.

The home, newly roofed in 2022, also features an oversized garage with workshop, boatport and adjoining covered area. The exterior is brick/Hardiplank. Enjoy the expansive land and lake areas from large front porch or open patio.

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.