Visit new builds and renovated residences at this year’s Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge’s Parade of Homes, presented by Ferguson, returns this year showcasing 35 new and renovated homes in the Capital Area, promoting the work of local, accredited builders and developers.

For those searching for their dream abode in today’s white-hot housing market and others who just enjoy taking a peek, this year’s event will show off living options in various neighborhoods—both urban and rural settings—in a variety of styles.

Photo courtesy Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge

Now in its 34th year, Parade of Homes is a mobile-friendly event. Guests are provided with digital maps, via which they can customize routes and decide which homes to tour based on the amenities they’re looking for. Each house has a detailed page on the event’s website, including information like the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the square footage and the price range if the home is for sale.

The interior and exterior designs of this year’s featured homes offer “a modern, yet timeless, transitional look,” says Karen Zito, president and CEO of Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

Parade goers will find everything from trendy all-white walls and light flooring on the south side of town to craftsman-style inspiration in Zachary and cool blue kitchens in Central.

Photo courtesy Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge

A modern-style mansion by Amelia Fine Homes with towering, multi-story glass windows and a floating steel staircase is a standout in University Acres. Meanwhile, a replica of a homeowner’s great-grandparents’ 135-year-old riverfront property, reimagined in Pointe Marie and built by Preskitt Construction, is a must-see for historic-home buffs and restoration enthusiasts.

“We do have some that really put in some extra creativity,” Zito says. “I think we’re gonna see some different trends this year that have been implemented.”

The mission of the Home Builders Foundation is to help children and families in need through the charitable efforts of Home Builders Association. All ticket proceeds for Parade of Homes will be donated to this year’s beneficiary, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

Parade of Homes runs April 23-24 and April 30-May 1, from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are available at paradegbr.fun.

This story originally appeared in the April 12 edition of the 225 Daily e-newsletter.