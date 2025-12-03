Jency & Aaron Hogan are inspiring the community with their art collection born from grief | By Sally Grace Cagle -

For the past year, Jency and Aaron Hogan have been on a journey of healing. The married couple has turned to art as a way to work through the heavy grief of losing their adopted baby, and now they are sharing their story and works in the Immersive Jesus Experience show, happening this Sunday.

“The day after we lost him, I wanted to paint his face for our house, so I went out and bought a huge canvas,” Jency says, explaining that she hadn’t painted before then since middle school. “But when I went to paint his face, I ended up painting the face of Jesus, and after I was done, I just felt compelled to paint more.”

Since then, she has continued using Jesus as the subject of her artwork, completing a 22-piece collection this year. Aaron, who is an artist in his own right with photography being his medium of choice, will also be showing images from a trip he and Jency took last July to Greece to help heal.

“We have had a lot of hard years trying to become parents,” Aaron says, noting that before they went the adoption route, they had three failed rounds of IVF. And the adopted baby that was taken from them a year ago, was the third failed adoption they had to endure.

“The trip to Greece was a giant reset – we took the entire month off, and that was the first time in my career to take off to do nothing,” Aaron says thinking back on the trip. “Returning to a Jesus focused life is about acknowledging my obsession with work and business, and realizing that it’s not healthy. I haven’t cared to be a workaholic since we returned!”

“We both worked hard on getting our perspectives straight while we were there,” Jency adds. “Taking plenty of time to regroup, pray and think about our next steps regarding kids.”

Now, the couple is ready to share their incredible story and artwork this weekend, Sunday, December 7 from 4-7 p.m., with an immersive exhibition at the Eye Wander Photo Studio, inspiring the community through artistic expression in each of their chosen mediums, and prevailing through grief.

Described as an immersive experience to see and hear Jesus in a new way, the couple is eager to open more eyes to the light of the Lord, showing attendees that no matter the circumstance or situation, there is always hope.

And with Jesus on their side, the couple has not lost hope in becoming parents. Recently, they became foster parent certified, and they are now looking into international adoption.

“This art show is the collaboration of our healing process as a couple,” Jency says. “The loss of a baby and our trip to Greece have changed us forever, and we’re finding balance in our marriage, and now in a different mindset, we’re ready to share our story and work.”

“Come see the face of Jesus that comes through for you in the middle of your pain. This event is for everyone, Jesus followers and for people who don’t follow but appreciate art and the man Jesus was,” the couple says.

Learn more about the exhibition on their website, and RSVP to the event here. Original paintings and prints are available now online.