The Good Stuff: Wild Day at the Rowe returns, sponsored by Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Wild Day at the Rowe returns on Saturday, Nov. 16. Enjoy a fun-filled family day with ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music, children’s activities, arts and crafts, face painting, games and more. Learn about and take photos with the animals in the Great Hall, and catch live presentations from the Zoo throughout the day. Don’t miss this chance for interactive and educational animal experiences in a festive atmosphere.