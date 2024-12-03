The Good Stuff: Visit the KREWE Tiny House, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Visit the KREWE Tiny House at Perkins Rowe this season. Parked in front of La Madeleine, this chic little shop is stocked with stylish eyewear and accessories that make gifting (or treating yourself) a breeze. Whether you’re checking off your nice list or splurging on something naughty, KREWE has something unique for everyone. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind shopping experience while you’re out spreading holiday cheer!

