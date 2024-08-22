The Good Stuff: Shopping, giving, and community impact at Hollydays 2024 | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge

Mark your calendars to join the Junior League of Baton Rouge October 17-19 at the Raising Cane’s River Center for the annual Hollydays shopping market. Every ticket purchased to Hollydays directly impacts the Baton Rouge community by supporting the initiatives of the Junior League of Baton Rouge.

Shopping tickets help support the League’s Community Assistance Fund, providing micro-grants to area nonprofits.

Five $10 Mercedes raffle tickets can purchase one box of diapers for the League’s Diaper Bank, providing essential support to over 11,500 families in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.

A shopping spree raffle ticket can help purchase paint for the League’s Painted Playground initiative, inspiring elementary students in our community’s public schools to learn through play.

By attending Hollydays’ Blitzen’s Bash and silent auction, you support the League in fostering early childhood literacy for area children at the League’s StoryTime in the Garden.

Your support contributes to a brighter future for Baton Rouge. Visit the website for more details, to purchase your tickets, and to view more information on special events.