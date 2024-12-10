The Good Stuff: Santa Rocks the Rowe, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Get into the holiday spirit at Santa Rocks the Rowe on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Perkins Rowe. This festive family-friendly event has something for everyone to enjoy. Take a cherished photo with Santa, brought to you by Cherry Hill (paid sessions), and dance along to the sounds of live music that will keep the holiday vibes going all night long. Kids can enjoy face painting, write heartfelt letters to Santa with Baton Rouge Family Fun, and participate in exciting games and activities. Admission is free and open to the public, making it a perfect evening for the whole family. Don’t miss this annual tradition filled with laughter, joy, and everything you need to kick off the holiday season at Perkins Rowe!

