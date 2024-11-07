The Good Stuff: Jingle all the way to Christmas in Natchez, sponsored by Natchez Convention Promotion Commission | By Sponsored Content -

A historic, bustling downtown set along the Mississippi River, Natchez transforms each holiday season into a Christmas village filled with perfect holiday shopping, scenes to put a smile in any Grinch’s heart, and an epic tree lighting to kick off the festivities. Christmas in Natchez is a month-long celebration of the season and is something you should not miss this year.

On Saturday, Nov. 30 in the middle of Main Street, locals and visitors alike gather around our 34-foot Christmas tree, sing a carol or two, and enjoy the lighting of the tree. With festivities officially underway, be sure to visit the European-style Christmas Shopping Village along the bluff. You’ll get a taste of local artisans, bakers, and more.

If you’re looking for the perfect weekend to travel to Natchez, the first full weekend is the one. Saturday, Dec. 7 is not only the Wardo’s Rudolph Roll (a 10K, 5K, and one-mile fun run) but also the city’s Christmas Parade will roll through downtown that night.

So head to town, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and get into the holiday season with Christmas in Natchez!