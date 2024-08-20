The Good Stuff: For the inspired bride, sponsored by Visit St. Francisville | By Sponsored Content -

Wedding planning can be one of the most stressful things you can go through, as if you needed that reminder! One of the biggest decisions you’ll have to make is where to have the festivities. Break out of the ordinary and pick a location that will give you the wedding of your dreams. St. Francisville is an ideal location for those looking to have a destination wedding, but don’t want to travel hours away. There are multiple wedding venues in the area, such as The Mallory and Hemingbough, that will be your one-stop-shop for everything you need. There are also beautiful historic churches like Grace Episcopal and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. St. Francisville is also equipped with floral shops, catering companies, and local photographers who will help make your special day unforgettable.