The Good Stuff: Don’t miss Baton Rouge’s premier shopping event

Get ready for the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s 41st annual Hollydays market event October 17-19! With so many exciting opportunities, you won’t want to miss a moment.

Here’s what to add to your calendar:

  • October 17
    • 9-11:30 a.m. – Preferred shopping
    • 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. – General shopping
    • 6:30-9 p.m. – Blitzen’s Bash & Silent Auction
  • October 18
    • 9 a.m.-6 p.m. – General shopping
    • 6-8 p.m. – Vixen & Vino, A Whiskey & Wine Tasting
  • October 19
    • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. – General shopping
    • 9-11 a.m. – Candy Cane Lane: Holiday Fun for Kids

Don’t forget to buy your raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV or a $10,000 Lee Michaels Shopping Spree. Visit the website for more details and purchase tickets. See you at Hollydays!

