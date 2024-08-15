The Good Stuff: Celebrate the season at the 2024 Hollydays Market, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

Mark your calendar for the 2024 Hollydays Market, presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge! It kicks off with Preferred Shopping on Thursday, Oct. 17, offering discounts and treats. That evening, join Blitzen’s Bash and Silent Auction, sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, for shopping, bidding, and enjoying local food and cocktails.

On Friday, Oct. 18, bring your girlfriends to Vixen and Vino for a Ladies’ Night with wine, whiskey, and hors d’oeuvres. Saturday, Oct. 19 is for the kids with Candy Cane Lane, featuring fun crafts and treats.

Buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2024 Mercedes Benz GLB SUV or a $10,000 Shimmering Shopping Spree from Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Visit the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s website for tickets and event details.