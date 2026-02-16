8 reasons custom cabinetry is worth considering | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Riverside Custom Cabinets

Donnie Kogel, owner of Riverside Custom Cabinets, says he turns customers’ dream kitchens and baths into reality.

While big-box stores make it look simple—pick, order and install a prefab preference—homeowners who choose custom cabinets quickly realize the benefits: better customer service, smarter use of space and cabinets that give you exactly what you want.

1) Bring that picture to life.

“You can show me a picture from Pinterest or Instagram and I’m going to come measure that space and put that picture in your house,” Kogel says. “You can’t do that buying premade boxed cabinets.”

2) Say goodbye to dead space.

Prefab cabinets come in standard sizes. Awkward corners or odd wall lengths mean a piecemeal layout and less-than-optimal results. With custom cabinets, every inch is designed specifically for your space.

“There’s no dead space, no lost space, no panels that don’t open because they’re just there to fill a gap,” Kogel says. You get to be involved in the process and put things exactly where they make sense.

3) Quality that actually lasts

Look for a company that builds with all-plywood construction and hardwoods—no particle board that’ll sag or deteriorate. Consider, too, the hardware: Riverside uses drawer guides and top-of-the-line Blum hinges designed for quiet operation and constant use. They’re made to stand up to daily wear.

4) Custom doesn’t always mean expensive.

Custom isn’t necessarily the pricier option. “I have been in homes where people have done prefab in the kitchen and have called us in to do other parts of the house, and they would say, ‘I wish we had you do our kitchen,'” Kogel says.

When they compare prices, Riverside often comes in less expensive than the prefab option—and delivers a superior product. The price tag comes with comprehensive service, including installation and vetted recommendations for painters, electricians and countertop specialists.

1 of 3



5) Style flexibility: mix, match, modernize.

Custom cabinetry offers limitless style options. Frameless European-style cabinets are particularly popular right now; they maximize access by minimizing the facing between cabinets for a modern, clean look.

Kogel says clients often choose different styles for different spaces in the home, combining modern and more traditional looks. When you’re ready to refresh your look down the road, you can update just the door styles or drawer fronts without replacing the entire system.

“I think there are very few styles that are limited by time,” Kogel says. “You take a raised panel door, for example. We’ve done that for 40 years, we’re still doing that today, and it still looks good.”

6) Increase your home’s market value.

Potential buyers notice quality. When someone walks into a home and sees beautiful, well-crafted cabinetry in the kitchen and master bath, they make assumptions about the quality of everything else. “It increases dollar value,” Kogel notes. Good cabinets signal that the whole house was built or renovated with care.

7) Enjoy ‘white glove’ service.

This might be the biggest difference. With custom cabinets, you’re not just getting a product; you’re entering a partnership with someone who cares about the outcome.

“My goal is to make the cabinet portion the best experience,” Kogel says. “I want folks to say, ‘The cabinets? It was the easiest part’” of the new build or renovation. “We interact well with builders, designers and other trades” for a smooth and coordinated experience.

8) A relationship that lasts

The relationship doesn’t end when installation is complete. Kogel gets calls from homeowners whose jobs he completed 20 or 25 years ago. Often, people are moving and want custom cabinets in the new place, as well. Sometimes they just need a replacement hinge. His approach? The hinge is free.

“That should be the norm,” he says. “My view is that it’s about the relationship. Once we’ve done your cabinets, you’re never just another number.”

Browse Riverside’s work