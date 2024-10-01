Maze Madness: Explore the Corn Maze at Burden Museum & Gardens this October, sponsored by LSU Burden Museum & Gardens

|
By
-

Get ready for fall fun at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens with the Corn Maze at Burden! Every Saturday in October, enjoy navigating the corn maze, strolling through sunflower fields, riding hayrides, and picking satsumas. In addition, attendees can climb hay mountains, play gargantuan games, and visit the pumpkin patch. For a special evening twist, visit the ever-popular Night Maze on Oct. 26 only from 6 to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Looking ahead, Burden Museum & Gardens will light up the holidays with Louisiana Lights, an enchanting new light show you won’t want to miss! Get tickets today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Bullying Prevention: Stopping the Cycle...

Sponsored by I CARE Prevention Program Bullying has long been a serious issue in schools, affecting

Cookies: Now open and ready...

Cookies, the world’s most recognized cannabis brand, is now available at Capitol Wellness

The Good Stuff: Perkins Rowe...

Save the date! The Perkins Rowe annual Arts Fest returns on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Good Stuff: Get game...

Elevate your game day style with Frock Candy at Perkins Rowe. Whether you’re cheering in

Executive’s Mercedes is a reminder...

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge Amey Crousillac purchased her GLB250 two years ago after

TRENDING STORIES