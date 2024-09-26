Cookies: Now open and ready to elevate the cannabis experience, sponsored by Capitol Wellness Solutions | By Sponsored Content -

Cookies, the world’s most recognized cannabis brand, is now available at Capitol Wellness Solutions‘ newly opened medical marijuana pharmacy on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge. The pharmacy, which celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 20, became the first in Louisiana to co-brand with Cookies, offering their premium cannabis products and merchandise. Founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner in 2010, Cookies is known for its 70+ proprietary strains and over 2,000 products. Capitol Wellness Solutions proudly carries Cookies flowers, edibles, extracts, tinctures, and more. This partnership is already transforming the local cannabis scene, combining Cookies’ global reputation for quality with Capitol Wellness Solutions’ commitment to medical cannabis. Learn more here.