Chabad Baton Rouge hosts 2nd annual ‘Chanukah at the State Capitol’

Chabad of Baton Rouge, a Jewish community with a mission to help provide a rich and meaningful religious experience to all Jewish families in the area, has always provided chances for friends to meet through camps, Torah studies and more. So this holiday season, for the second year in a row, Chabad of Baton Rouge will host a “Chanukah at the State Capitol” event next Tuesday, December 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Kids and adults of all creeds can beat the cold with fresh-made latkes, plenty of kid-friendly activities and traditional Jewish games, face painting, and the lighting of a 9-foot-tall menorah.

For more information, visit chabadbr.com.