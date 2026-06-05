The flourishing gardens of spring inspired a lush and colorful engagement party | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

As the last frost fades, gardens across the south, and the world, slowly fill with renewed signs of life. Fresh blooms and reinvigorated wildlife bring outdoor scenes to life and underscore the season’s symbolism, which focuses on new beginnings and renewed hope for the future. And with such themes, what could make for a better jumping-off point for the design direction of an engagement party?

When Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events started thinking about this gathering, celebrating the upcoming nuptials of Makayla McManus and Caleb Day, the bright shades of spring fell to the forefront. “The bride wanted something fun and pastel,” Babin says. “So we went from there.”

With the party hosted at the home of one of the couple’s closest friends, the goal was to bring overflowing, lush gardens right to the house’s front doorstep. Originally preparing to celebrate in the backyard, plans changed due to rain in the forecast. However, sometimes it’s the secondary plans that turn out better than even Babin can imagine.

“Because plans changed, the front door arch became such a moment,” Babin says. “And at the last-minute, we decided to add in umbrellas, which add another layer and bring the color upwards.”

Fresh flowers woven up the poles of each pastel umbrella created even more of a wow factor, while a mix of tablecloths throughout the event added another whimsical element. “We drew inspiration from the invitation when it came to the color scheme and picking linens,” Babin says. “And another fun element was the lampshades, which were a fun floral print. They looked exactly like the invitations, and when I saw them, it was one of those ‘when you know you know’ moments. We had to have them.”

Rather than lose a floral centerpiece on the tables with lamps, Babin’s team adorned each lamp with an arrangement designed to fit perfectly around each. This idea was also brought to the cake table, where Babin says she and her team utilized the last of their blooms to create an eye-catching base for the cake by Sweet Stirrings that was modeled directly after the party’s invitation.

“I’ve done several parties at this house, and it’s fun to see how we can mix it up and find new ways to create special moments each time,” Babin says. “It just keeps getting better.”

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PLANNER: Angela Marie Events / CATERER: Gilded Artichoke Catering Co. / CAKE: Sweet Stirrings / FLORIST & INVITATIONS: Angela Marie EVENTS / RENTALs: Element/Nuage Designs / OTHER VENDORS: Fleur de Fizz Mobile Bartending