Honeymoon destinations for sunny days ahead | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Soak up these special moments at exotic destinations.

Costa Rica

Considered one of the happiest countries in the world, Costa Rica offers beautiful beaches, dense rainforests, soaring volcanoes, hot springs and more activities than you’ll have time for. This Central American destination is ideal for couples who enjoy being active, but might also like to spend a few days on the beach. It is best done as a split stay; spending four nights near Arenal Volcano and then heading to one of many beaches for three nights makes for the perfect honeymoon. To book, contact Caitlin Stolzenthaler, a travel advisor with Rove & Roam Travel, at [email protected].

Budget

Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa and Casa Chameleon

$1,200 average nightly rate per couple

Four nights in a Honeymoon Suite with a Plunge Pool at Tabacon, followed by three nights in a Sunset Pool Villa at Casa Chameleon

Tabacon features naturally flowing mineral hot springs, river pools with temperatures ranging from 71 to 105 degrees, and spa treatments in outdoor bungalows

The adult-only Casa Chameleon, set between beach and rainforest, features villas with private saltwater plunge pools and offers activities including horseback rides across the beaches of Conchal and Brasilito.

Luxury

Nayara Tented Camp and Four Seasons at Peninsula Papagayo

$2,800 average nightly rate per couple

Four nights in a clifftop tent at Nayara tented camp overlooking the rainforest and Arenal Volcano, followed by three nights in a Canopy Plunge Pool Suite at the Four Seasons at Peninsula Papagayo

At Nayara, each tent has its own mineral hot springs pool, and activities include ziplining over the rainforest, whitewater rafting on the Sarapiqui River, hiking Arenal Volcano and spotting wildlife

The five-star Four Seasons at Peninsula Papagayo resort is set on Costa Rica’s north Pacific coast and offers opportunities to surf, kayak, snorkel and fish, or to golf on an 18-hole Arnold Palmer golf course with exceptional views

Mexico

Immerse yourselves in nature at one of these secluded resorts far from the typical tourist areas (and the hustle of wedding planning.) Both properties provide plenty to do, authentic food and drinks, and incredible pools and beaches, along with views of notable landforms like the Sierra de la Laguna mountains in Todos Santos or the emerald cliffsides in the beachfront rainforest of the Riviera Nayarit. For honemooners who don’t have time to take 8 to 10 days off, Mexico is easy to get to with a lot of bang for your buck. To book, contact Tiffany Ellis, a Virtuso travel advisor with Tiffany Ellis Travel, at [email protected].

Budget

Rancho Pescadero

$596 starting nightly rate per couple

New adults-only resort situated on a 30-acre stretch of coastline an hour north of Cabos San Lucas

Experiences range from partaking in a Mexican salsa workshop or rooftop yoga to picking your own herbs at the resort’s apothecary to use in scrubs, soaks or masks during your spa treatment

Feast on farm-to-table fare at the resort’s three restaurants, or for a more authentic experience, choose from a wide range of culinary classes

Luxury

One & Only Mandarina

$1,250 average nightly rate per couple

Luxury beach resort set in one of the last tropical beachfront rainforests in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit

Romance package includes a treehouse or one-bedroom suite with full breakfast daily for two, one private beach dinner with a bottle of champagne, one couples massage at the One & Only Spa, and round-trip transfers to Puerto Vallarta Airport

Explore swimmable shores, miles of nature trails, the infinity pool and the Mandarina Polo & Equestrian Club

St. Tropez

The French Riviera is much more than just a beach destination. It’s known for active days and even more active nights. This picturesque old town has some of the best traditions of Provence. Honeymooners can stay busy visiting medieval hilltop towns with ruins, lavender and sunflower fields, a breathtaking coastline (and beach clubs), and incredible cities. There’s also hiking, vineyard tours and tastings, kayaking in Les Gorges du Verdon, and enjoying the restaurant scene. To book, contact Kristin Diehl, travel advisor and affiliate of SmartFlyer, at [email protected].

Budget

Hotel Lou Pinet Saint-Tropez

$700 average nightly rate per couple

Intimate 34-room resort with a boutique, bohemian chic vibe

Like like a local in this residentially based area, only seven minutes to town and beaches

Includes breakfast, Beefbar dinner experience (excluding beverages), bottle of Champagne and snacks, and bouquet of flowers

Luxury

Cheval Blanc St-Tropez

$2,000 average nightly rate per couple

Très chic hotspot offering 30 rooms with terraces overlooking the bay

Enjoy strolling into town (or take a ride in the resort’s Bentley) for late mornings and Michelin-starred dining for starting late nights

Includes breakfast, hotel credit, priority upgrade status and welcome amenities

This article was originally published in the inRegister Weddings 2023 issue. Submit your wedding our 2024 issue here.